Popular trail in Paso Robles park will be temporarily closed

The City of Paso Robles announced Wednesday that maintenance work on the Centennial Park trail will start in early April.
Posted at 12:01 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 03:01:18-04

A popular trail in Paso Robles will be entirely closed as it undergoes extensive maintenance work.

The City of Paso Robles announced Wednesday that maintenance work on the Centennial Park trail will start in early April. A sign on the pathway says it will be closed from April 1 to 5.

The entirety of the trail will be closed during this period. The closure encompasses the trailhead at the end of Lana Street to Nickerson Drive and from the trailhead at Andrea Circle.

The city also said the expected closure date only refers to heavy maintenance work and does not take into account the application of sealcoat by a contractor. That should take an additional three days, according to the city.

