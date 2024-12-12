Fight on middle school campus in Paso Robles prompts lockdown Thursday

Students and faculty at Lewis Flamson Junior High School (LFJH) were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after officials say possible gunfire was heard on campus.

The Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) initiated the lockdown at 1:10 p.m., citing the cause as a fight on campus that was followed by a loud boom.

School representatives say the noise was reported as possible gunfire.

Authorities reportedly detained two students and searched the building.

No injuries were reported.

At 2:12 p.m., the Paso Robles Schools Facebook page reported that the lockdown was lifted after PRPD conducted an investigation and deemed the school safe for students.

Representatives added that all classrooms in the school were inspected and student attendance was verified.

PRPD will reportedly be on campus for the duration of the school day.

Students are set to be released at the regular bell schedule time Thursday afternoon, according to officials.