Potentially life-saving app launched in Paso Robles

On Monday morning, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services announced the official launch of the PulsePoint Respond App, a free app that alerts those within a quarter-mile radius of people who need CPR.

Paso Robles is the first city in northern San Luis Obispo County to implement the use of the PulsePoint app and the second in the county after San Luis Obispo.

The app connects CPR-certified individuals with those experiencing cardiac emergencies.

Paso Robles Fire Captain John Prickett explained that the app can support emergency responders who aren’t in the vicinity of those in need of aid.

“Our emergency resources are sometimes out of the area and we could have a good four to six-minute response time,” Capt. Prickett said.

In those situations, someone within the app’s quarter-mile radius can respond faster than EMS.

Furthermore, users don’t have to be CPR-certified to help those in need. They can use the app to alert CPR-certified individuals that someone needs assistance.

“Not knowing how to do CPR, it would actually make me able to help save a life, because all I would have to do is push that button and someone that is within the vicinity that does know what they’re doing will be notified and can get there quickly,” said Paso Robles resident Sharon Foster.

There is also a companion PulsePoint app available called PulsePoint AED which allows community members to report and update AED locations.

For a list of available CPR courses near you, click here.

You can download the PulsePoint app from your phone's App Store.

