Paso Robles Joint Unified School District hosted its 1st annual Black History Celebration

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District made history on Sunday, as community members gathered at Paso Robles High School for the district's first annual Black History Celebration.

Attendees gathered inside the Performing Arts Center to observe African art, drum circles, and hip-hop performances.

Outside of the facility, guests could take part in a group sing-along, try their hand at African mask-painting, or taste Creole food.

Laurene Kline-McCoy, a Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board member, hopes the displays and activities guests experience spark conversations within their everyday lives.

“My hope is that they'll take pieces that they've learned today and incorporate that in their home life as well so that it's not just something that is put on by the school," said Kline-McCoy. "That it's something that is cultivated at home and within their own family, culture and dynamic."

The Trump Administration recently called for an end to identity months including Black History Month. That's why Kline-McCoy feels celebratory events like these are so important.

"As long as we are all breathing, there [are] going to be genders, there's going to be culture," said Kline-McCoy "It's important to make sure that's not something that dies."

While many children learn about history in school, these events offer them opportunities to learn about history outside of the classroom.

Alexa Cadwallader, a teacher with the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, brought her kids to teach them about black culture.

"I’m a teacher in Paso [Robles] so I heard about it through that and I wanted to support the school district in doing this because I think it’s important and a good idea to learn about," Cadwallader said.

She shared that she'd like to explore topics, like black history, with her kids.

"I thought coming here would be more of a good way to bring it into the conversation," Cadwallader said.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District plans to make this Black History Celebration an annual event.

"I look forward to it being bigger and better next year," McCoy said.