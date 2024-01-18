Proposed changes to Paso Robles Airport aim to improve user experience

After 50 years of relatively no changes to the facility, the Paso Robles Airport may undergo several improvements - as part of the City Council’s Airport Commissions Plan.

The Paso Robles Airport has grown significantly since the city first purchased it - expanding from 1,000 to 1300 acres and increasing from 50 to 223 based aircraft.

In an effort to keep up with the airport’s growth and improve its performance - both operationally and financially - the city’s Airport Commission sought outside counsel from an aviation consulting group.

The consultants conducted a three-month assessment of the airport and made the following six recommendations:



Increase airport staffing Update airport’s 20-year-old Master Plan Improve airfield safety and inspection Ensure airport’s financial stability Improve airport security Improve airport safety and user experience

Recommendation number six will most directly impact fliers. Some of the ways the consultants suggested the airport improve flier safety and experience involved increasing signage in and around the airport. These include directional signs to help visitors navigate the airport, flight gate numbers to assist travelers with finding their gate and an LED monument sign to make the airport easier to locate from the road.

At this point, the city hasn’t yet decided if or when they will implement these recommendations.