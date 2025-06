If you don't know what to get your Dad this Father's Day, how about getting him drenched for free?

Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles is now open and is celebrating Father's Day this Sunday June 15, with free admission for Dad (with purchase of a paid general admission ticket.)

Ravine Waterpark is located at 2301 Airport Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

The park is open from 10:30 a.m to 5:45 p.m on Sunday, June 15.

For details and park information, click here.