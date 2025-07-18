'Really special to me': Cattlewoman of the Year reflects on award

It was a particularly special evening Thursday for some people at the California Mid-State Fair.

The annual Cattlemen and Farmers Day honors local cattlemen, cattlewomen and agriculturalists. Attendees were able to enjoy a barbecue steak dinner with a glass of their favorite beverage while waiting to discover the winner of the coveted awards.

Debbie Arnold was named Cattlewoman of the Year. "There are so many women that I have really, really respected over the years that have received this award and for me to be able to be in the lineup with them is really special to me," she told KSBY.

Arnold is a former San Luis Obispo County supervisor whose family, for generations, has been ranching and farming in the county.

It was the fourth time in the event's history that a woman has taken home the award.