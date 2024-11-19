Renovation and recruitment underway at Paso Robles City Library

From now through the New Year, changes are in store for the Paso Robles City Library.

Recently, a digital marquee was installed in the lobby of the City Hall/Library building.

Around mid-December, the lobby will also feature a refillable water station and a fresh coat of paint.

Local grants partially funded both the marquee and water station.

Grants from the SLO County Integrated Waste Management Authority helped fund the water refill station, while grants from CalRecycle helped fund the digital monitor.

At Tuesday evening’s city council meeting, city council members will decide whether to approve a van that was gifted to the library.

The van would serve as the book mobile and help with community outreach.

The library is hiring a new librarian and accepting applications through January 6.