'Sales were way down': Local artists lose valuable day to rain at Art in the Park

Local art shows are essential for Morro Bay artist Kim Winberry.

With all the rain this year, art shows have been canceled which has led to some complications.

“Because it’s the main income I have at this point,” said Winberry.

More than 100 vendors were expected to set up shop on the first day of Art in the Park in Paso Robles on Saturday but Winberry says the wet weather seemed to keep many people home.

“There were fewer people walking through the park than normal and sales were way down,” Winberry said.

Winberry moved to Morro Bay a year ago to continue her career in art — painting everything from stickers to water bottles and bookmarks for kids.

She says the wet winter has made it harder to not only bring in revenue but also make valuable connections.

“These are super important and to have foot traffic be down is kind of a bummer,” Winberry continued.

Andrew Wilkie is a local high school teacher and another artist from Morro Bay whose art stems from coffee beans.

“It was just kind of a fun hobby seeing if I could play with coffee,” Wilkie said.

He says the rain kept him from being able to set up at Art in the Park on Saturday.

On Sunday, he only brought certain items with him.

“I came with several fewer pieces," Wilkie said. "I wasn’t able to come with my normally big setup."

He says he doesn’t feel the rain has much of an impact on his sales.

“It inconveniences you but it doesn’t really affect my sales,” Wilkie said.

The sunny weather Sunday afternoon seemed to bring more people out for the event at Downtown City Park, something Winberry was grateful for.

“When a parent gives their child $5 to spend at an event and the child chooses to spend it in my booth because they like my stuff, it makes me feel like I've done something right,” Winberry said.