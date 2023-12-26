Santa brings holiday joy to dozens of kids at ECHO shelter in Paso Robles

ECHO, also known as El Camino Homeless Organization, is making the holiday season brighter for around 40 of their children who are staying at their location. Santa stopped by in Paso Robles on Christmas Day to hand out toys for well-deserved children.

“Definitely very grateful, especially for the kids who don’t have a lot of things,” said Chloe Reynolds, gift recipient. “Or can’t buy stuff themselves,” said Emily Peterson, a gift recipient.

ECHO also made sure the adults at their location were not forgotten. Holiday gifts were provided to them as well.



“It’s nice because this year our Christmas was kind of small due to income. They handed us a few things the other day and they’re doing something today with the staff which my kids will be happy. I appreciate what everybody does here for everybody that comes here and goes,” said Leoncio Dollete, ECHO resident.

There were about a dozen volunteers helping to ensure the children and adults at ECHO had a fulfilled and memorable Christmas Day.

“Not only to me, Santa, but to all our whole team that we can pull this off and make sure that everyone that comes out to see us gets a gift and thank you to everyone that helped out,” said Matthew Navarrete, ECHO shelter manager.

ECHO serves all of San Luis Obispo County. For more information on the homeless organization click here.