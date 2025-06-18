School employee in Paso Robles placed on administrative leave

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that a staff member from Lewis Flamson Junior High School is currently on administrative leave.

"We have no reason to believe that any students or staff members were physically harmed, and we want to stress that the District takes all matters involving student and staff safety seriously, and a safe school environment is our top priority. Out of respect for the privacy of the individuals involved, we are limited in the details we can share at this time," the post read.

Details regarding what led to the employee's leave, which reportedly went into effect May 30, were not disclosed.

The district added that further updates will be provided "as appropriate" and directed anyone with questions or concerns to contact the school district.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District officials told KSBY News they have no further comment at this time.