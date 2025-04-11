Sensorio lights up Paso Robles with newest exhibit: 'FOSO'

California's largest immersive art exhibit just got a bit brighter.

Sensorio will launch its latest exhibit, FOSO, or Fiber Optic Symphonic Orchestra, to the public this Friday, starting at 6 p.m. It features 32 state-of-the-art columns of light synchronized to a musical score.

Bruce Munro is the artist behind the FOSO exhibit, his fifth for Sensorio. Award-winning British composer Nainita Desai is responsible for the exhibit's score.

"I experienced FOSO and the other exhibits here for the first time last night," said Desai at a press conference Thursday evening alongside Munro. "It's magical, it's beautiful, it's meditative, it's thought-provoking, it's thrilling and nothing truly beats the experience of witnessing it in reality, in 3D."

"They have allowed us to create a true concert of connection so that as people, we can express ourselves in an artistic way and get closer together," said Munro. "Not only to each other but the landscape that we inhabit," said.

You can learn more on Sensorio Paso Robles' website.