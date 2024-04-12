Watch Now
Sensorio to celebrate anniversary with new, dazzling exhibit

Posted at 9:36 PM, Apr 11, 2024
Sensorio will celebrate five years in May and the popular art destination will mark its anniversary with a new exhibit.

The Paso Robles-based art center first opened in 2019 and announced the new exhibit on Thursday.

According to a press release, the new exhibit is called "DIMENSIONS" and will feature large geometric metal sculptures that guests can walk through as lights and music shift around them in a 33-minute continuous show.

Sensorio says "DIMENSIONS" has been in the works for three years. It was created by Los Angeles-based artists HYBYCOZO, a collaborative partnership between Serge Beaulieu and Yelena Filipchuk.

According to Sensorio, the new, immersive exhibit is set to open on Friday, May 24.

Sensorio's 5-year celebration event will take place on May 24 and will include live music, the rollout of a new performance stage area and more.

