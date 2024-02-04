Shots fired in Paso Robles neighborhood early Sunday morning

Shots were fired in a Paso Robles neighborhood early Sunday morning according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Paso Robles Police Officers responded to a report of shots heard in the 100 Block of Almond Street just after 4 a.m.

Officers arrived and located six spent casings in the roadway. No victims were located, and no bullet strikes were found in the area.

No additional information is known at this time.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP, or on the web.