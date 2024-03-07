Some SLO County businesses 'pivot' as rainy weather affects operations

Rain poured across the Central Coast on Wednesday.

Some local business owners in north San Luis Obispo County told KSBY News they needed to adapt to the inclement weather to continue their day-to-day operations.

“The rain definitely impacts our business,” said Anita Wagner, New Horizons Landscape Company president. “We kind of expect it to slow down in the winter. We have to kind of pivot from what we typically do as far as landscape maintenance.”

Wagner says that business can get quite slow on rainy days.

The company only serves customers in San Luis Obispo County and they shift gears when it pours to accommodate their customers' needs.

“We switch from mowing and trimming to more cleanup of debris, making sure gutters are clear, making sure that nothing is going to overflow or flood,” said Wagner.

The Deprise Brescia Art Gallery in Paso Robles hosts their paint and sip events outside on their patio, but the rain won’t stop them because they move the event into the indoor gallery.

“When we have paint and sip on the patio and people love it as far as that is concerned," said Carlota Santa Cruz of Deprise Brescia’s Mother. "And, obviously, when we've had a lot of rain and it's very cold, then we have to do things inside, and so it's modified, shall we say, so we adapt."

The rain and their way of adapting don’t seem to be slowing business down.

“We’ve had some really good rain here,” said Wagner. “We’ve had rivers running down the street, so I actually still get people in their rain gear because they’re out walking.”

It wasn’t the same experience for Just Baked in downtown Paso Robles. The owner, Libby Ryan, tells me they saw heavy foot traffic Wednesday morning before the rain rolled in and that quickly changed.

“It was beautiful this morning,” said Ryan. “It was sunshiny. We had a bunch of people in this morning and then as soon as the rain clouds started to roll in, it starts to die back down. We definitely see a decrease in sales with the gloomy weather. Absolutely. I think people really want to stay home and stay warm and stay indoors.”