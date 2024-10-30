Spring Street affordable housing and mixed-use project nearing final approval

A piece of property off 18th and Spring Street in Paso Robles once held a gas station but has been vacant for years now. However, plans are in the works to change that.

New property owner Tobin James, owner of Tobin James Cellars, launched the Spring Street Affordable Housing and Mixed-Use Project two years ago. The Paso Robles City Council approved the project earlier this month.

“It takes some time for the architects and engineers to design the project and then it'll have to go through a building permit review with the city," Assistant City Planner Katie Banister said.

The current property across the street from DK's Donut Shop is zoned for commercial and residential use. Before construction plans are sent to the city, the City Council will need to approve rezoning plans for the hotel.

“They've got a full site plan elevation, all the different details, but they're not down to the level of like you can hand it to a contractor and they could start building," Banister added.

The general manager of nearby Paso Market Walk says she's excited to see what James can bring to the area to make it as lively as downtown.

Jerry Ulrich visits the market walk often and also feels more can be done.

“We're kind of mid-Spring Street, not right downtown," Ulrich said. "So there needs to be some more development here. Market Walk is great, so it'll be a good complement for that, but the affordable housing part is is critical as well.”

The site plan includes two commercial tenant spaces on the ground floor, 16 hotel rooms and eight one-bedroom apartments.

On-site parking spaces and height requirements are the only two things not in compliance. However, Banister says the developer plans on using California's Affordable Housing Density Bonus to amend the five short parking spots and the elevator exceeding 36 feet in height.

The last public hearing on the project will be held next Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Paso Robles City Council Meeting.