In Paso Robles, Linne Road between Airport Road and Sherwood Road will be closed on Wednesday from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The City of Paso Robles Engineering Division says that the closure will allow crews to pave Linne Road as a part of the Olsen South-Chandler Ranch Specific Plan.

Officials say travelers can take a detour, which is designated as Airport Road, Scott Street, and Commerce Way.