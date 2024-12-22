Structure fire ignites in Paso Robles early Sunday morning, damaging workshop

A structure in Paso Robles has been damaged after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

Cal Fire SLO says the fire at 895 Kiler Canyon Road was first reported at around 5:30 a.m.

A firetruck, medic unit, investigator, eight fire engines, two water tenders, and two battalion chiefs were reportedly dispatched from Cal Fire SLO, the Paso Robles Fire Department, and the Atascadero Fire Department.

Fire officials say the building was an attached garage or workshop, and that no residents were inside.

One residence near the structure was exposed to the fire, but a Cal Fire SLO representative says the threat to the residence was mitigated.

Crews reportedly began overhaul at 9:17 a.m., which involved limiting fire hazards and covering up damaged items within the building.

As of 12:39 p.m., Cal Fire SLO says fire officials were still conducting overhaul.

There is no estimation as to when crews will clear the site.

According to fire officials, no smoke warnings have been issued to the nearby community.

Cal Fire SLO is still investigating the cause of the fire.