Students at two PRJUSD schools awaiting completion of shade structures

Two shade structures are nearing completion at Winifred Pifer Elementary and Paso Robles High School for two different purposes.

At Winifred Pifer, the shade structure that's awaiting a concrete seal and some finishing touches is being used to help provide shelter for the elementary school students to beat the summer heat during lunch and recess.

Holly Moore has been the principal at Winifred Pifer Elementary School for four years and says the school's been pushing for more shade since before she arrived.

"It is hot in the summer and when kids come back in the fall it's still very hot and warm," Moore said. "So the shade structure is where our kids come out and they can eat outside.

Picnic tables that were pushed out to the playground during recess will now be moved back and students will no longer have to eat in the multipurpose room to beat the heat.

Moore says construction began in December during winter break.

Over at Paso Robles High, another shade structure is in the works, creating more parking spaces for the auto shop program.

Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Justice says the extra space will allow for not only new learning stations for the CTE program but Cuesta College’s Aviation Mechanics courses will also be held at the high school once the project is complete.

“Our school is excited," Moore added. "Our parents have been waiting for this for a long time.”

The structure at Winifred Pifer will be completed in the next couple of weeks. The high school structure will be ready for use once equipment for classes arrive by the end of spring break.