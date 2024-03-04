Sun Day Carwash in Paso Robles reopens after closing for three days since its opening on Valentine's Day

Sun Day Carwash is back open for business after closing its car wash on Saturday due to rain. The business also closed for two days just after its grand opening on Valentine's Day.

“On days like this, when it is a little bit cloudy and the rain has passed, my staff have like to come out to the street and wave down cars just to let them know that we're open," Jillian Shumate-Gunderson, Sun Day Carwash Manager said. "We’re here. And we’re ready to help you.”

Julian says being on Spring Street has helped with business while growing a regular customer base already.

“Well I saw it when they first were building it here, I was watching it and we really needed this here," Russell Westmoreland, a Paso Robles resident said.

Westmoreland worked for Toyota for 40 years and says this will be a busy community for them to open up in and he's even more grateful for their business since he isn't able to park his car in his garage.

Other car washes in North County including El Camino Carwash & Detail Center and Greyhound Car Wash followed suit. Now they are back open and ready for the after-rain washes most cars need.