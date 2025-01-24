These locals are collecting donations for Eaton Fire victims. Here's how to help

Central Coast locals are holding a donation drive for victims of the Eaton Fire.

Bob Busick and his wife were positioned outside of Target in Paso Robles on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. — and they'll be there Friday and Saturday, too.

"They have absolutely nothing," Bob Busick said of the Eaton fire victims. "They're just now getting allowed to go back into their house and trying to fight or what's left, trying to find anything that's a keepsake or memento that they've had or some kind that they can just grab onto."

The Busicks are organizing it with the Cowboy Church, which they started two years ago, and all donations are going to a church in Altadena that's serving as a local distribution hub.

"I donated a lot of clothes. And I did that because I feel like people have lost everything," said Iris Hernandez, a young resident who donated items to the Busicks. "They've gone through a lot and I couldn't imagine being in their spot — that's just a lot to go through. So I hope it means a lot to them."

Busick said they're accepting donations of critical and much-needed items including:



Gift cards

Diapers

Floor heaters

Non-perishable food items

Bedding

Extension cords

First-aid kits

Towels

33-gallon trash bags

Dishes

Flashlights

Animal food

New clothing (no used clothing)

Shovels and rakes

If you wish to donate, bring items to Target in Paso Robles from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. this Friday and Saturday.