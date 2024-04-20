Three people trapped in flipped plane at Paso Robles Airport

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of an aircraft off the runway at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport.

It happened Friday at about 11:24. When first responders arrived they found an aircraft 300 feet off the runway that had flipped over and was on its roof.

After making access to the plane first responders found three trapped inside.

Fire officials say the plane was leaking fuel from both wings. Fire officials controlled the leak and extricated the three people in the plane.

Fire officials say two people were treated at the scene and one person was taken to the hospital. First responders say their condition is 'stable'.

The incident has been turned over to the NTSB for further investigation.

No further information has been released about the cause of the plane flipping or the identity of those involved.