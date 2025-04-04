Tickets go on sale for 4th annual Be.StacieStrong Golf Tournament

Tickets for the 4th annual Be.StacieStrong Golf Tournament are now available.

The Stacie Strong Foundation has been hosting the event to financially support Stacie Athon's cancer treatment.

Athon was first diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in October 2020. According to the foundation, she has been "tumor-free" since 2024 and has been undergoing maintenance treatments.

This year's event will be the first time the foundation will be able to give a portion back to SabesWings, a local non-profit that supports other cancer patients with financial needs.

"(Every cancer patient) struggles with some sort of financial issues," Athon told KSBY. "Insurance is still really hard, even in standard of care, and then living expenses don't stop either. So knowing that there are opportunities to support others in the same way that we were supported is huge."

The Be.StacieStrong Golf Tournament is set to take place June 8th at the Hunter Ranch Golf Course in Paso Robles.

The tournament will be followed by an after-party where attendees can look forward to a silent auction, a raffle, a bounce house and more.

Click here for more information about the golf tournament.