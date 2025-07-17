Tradition, rides, and concerts mark return of the California Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair is back for its 79th year, and for many on the Central Coast, it’s more than just a summer event, it’s tradition.

“This is our 79th year of the California State Fair. Before, it used to be a horse racing facility, and it was wonderful. But we took it over and kind of made it the tradition of what it was, what it is today, and brought that back in,” said fair spokesperson Lachlan McKenzie.

This year’s theme, “Off to the Races,” celebrates that history. “We kind of just wanted to bring that history back and show it off the horse racing that was here,” McKenzie added.

Visitors can expect a mix of returning favorites and brand-new experiences. “Something every day is going to be new or the same. So if you miss it, you know, you can come back. Different food, different rides, different things every year.”

New this year: cooling features and quirky food options. “We have a cooling station over at Davies Park, and then there’s also misters on the midway. There are a couple other food vendors that are going to be new this year, like Dubai chocolate and like a burger French fry, which is really interesting.”

McKenzie says it’s the small-town energy that keeps people coming back. “It’s a small-town kind of vibe that always brings them back. This is the biggest thing that Paso provides. Once a year, you get to have all this fun for 12 days.”

The fair is offering several promotional days to make things more accessible:

Free Kids Day – July 25

Armed Forces Day – Discounts for military members and veterans

Seniors Day – Reduced admission for older adults

“There’s Free Kids Day, which is on the 25th of July, and then there’s Armed Forces Day and Seniors Day too. Those are all discounted rates,” McKenzie said.

Paso Robles locals Randi Maciel and Eden Worwood say they’ve been coming to the fair for years.

“I’ve lived here my entire life, and so I’ve always just loved coming to the fair and coming here every single year. It’s always been a fun experience, and it’s just amazing,” said Worwood.

“I’m honestly looking forward to the rides because I have been working here for the past few years, so I never really got to enjoy it. And so I’m really, really happy that this free rides,” added Maciel — and they both agreed they were planning night one to remember.

“I know her and I are going to go dancing that night over at Jimmy’s, and she’s going to go see Flo Rida in concert,” said Worwood. “I just love seeing all the vendors and shopping around and picking up little stuff to just take home.”

When asked what brought them to the Flo Rida concert, Worwood smiled, “Actually, I got it for free. My friend hit me up.”

And their advice for first-timers? “Have fun. Go on all the rides, even if you don’t like them. And maybe bring extra sunscreen, for sure.”

The Michelob ULTRA Concert Series is packed with major names this year:

Flo Rida – July 16

Jon Pardi – July 17

311 – July 18

Cody Johnson – July 19

Viva La Quebradita – July 20

Keith Urban – July 26

Don Felder (of the Eagles) – July 23

Monster Truck Nitro Tour – July 21–22

Lindsey Gomes has seen the fair evolve from childhood to parenthood. “It’s been so fun to watch the fair grow and see how it changes every year. We love seeing all the animals, and now we have friends with little kids who are showing their animals. It’s just more and more fun every year.”

This year, it’s even more personal. “We’re going to Jon Pardi tomorrow night. We’ve got Cody Johnson tickets, so yeah, we’re really excited for the concerts. And I’ve got a goddaughter showing her pig, so we’re excited to go watch her show her pig.”

For Gomes, the weather couldn’t have been more perfect for opening day. “This is beautiful. This is, like, the nicest fair day we’ve ever had in my whole life.”

For daily schedules and updates, fair officials recommends checking online. “Our website is great midstatefair.com. It has the daily schedules on there and everything is listed. And Instagram and Facebook, we post daily all day during the fair.”

The fair runs through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.