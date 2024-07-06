Triple-digit temperatures in Paso Robles prompt one business to close early

Temperatures hit triple digits Friday afternoon in Paso Robles and it's a feeling residents know all too well amidst the heat wave.

Habitat for Humanity's ReStore changed its normal 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours to 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. so employees and customers could escape the heat. Normal business hours are expected to resume on Tuesday. This is also when temperatures are expected to decrease slightly from 100 degrees.

According to store manager Stephanie Wright, the building doesn't have an air conditioning unit. They're using fans to keep the heat out as long as possible.

“We do have a big swamp cooler fan that does help," Wright pointed out. "But as we reach those higher temperatures, it just won't.”

Longtime customer Luis Maduena said he was surprised the store was closing early.

"It's not so hot in there," he said. "They got the cooler going and swamp cooler and little fans, but it's well insulated."

Maduena, a resident of the area for 30 years, says he's well acclimated to the dry heat and he's never outside for too long.

“I usually cover the windows," Maduena said. "If I have big windows that are right on the sun I usually cover it. It helps a lot."

Wright, a local since she was six years old, says she's always prepared for the heat and was glad it stayed cooler this summer as long as it did.

“Growing up here, you kind of know that you're going to deal with those up and down summers," Wright said.

Aside from ensuring her animals stay hydrated using a well on her property in case of a power shut-off, she's also prepped for herself in the home.

“We have generators for backup, number one, just in case the power goes out," Wright said. "We have a couple of extra AC units going.”

“As long as your AC works and you’re just in and out and don't stay too much in the sun [you should be fine]," Maduena agreed.

Triple-digit temperatures are expected to last until Monday.