Upcoming Paso Robles theatre company play to benefit the homeless

A Paso Robles theatre company is raising money for the homeless through a play called “Tiny Beautiful Things.”

The play opens Friday at Plymouth Congregational Church in Paso Robles and is being put on by Wine Country Theatre,

The president of the company’s board of directors, Cynthia Anthony, says they have been producing shows in North County for more than a decade.

“Well, I hope that the audience sees something of themselves revealed on the stage or learn something about others, or just, if nothing else, is blown away by the talent and the telling of the story itself, which fundamentally is what live theater is,” Anthony said.

Some of the proceeds from their upcoming production will reportedly be going toward supporting the homeless.