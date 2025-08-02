Vegetation fire quickly contained in Paso Robles riverbed

At approximately 2:13 p.m. on Friday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported vegetation fire at 3200 Sulfur Springs Road, located in the Salinas Riverbed area.

Fire officials say units began arriving within three minutes and had the fire fully contained by approximately 2:35 p.m.

The fire burned approximately a quarter of an acre of vegetation.

To combat the fire, Paso Robles Fire deployed three engines and one battalion chief to the incident.

Additional resources were dispatched, including four engines, a battalion chief, a deputy chief, a bulldozer, and a water tender from CAL FIRE/San Luis Obispo County. The Atascadero Fire Department also responded with one engine, and the Paso Robles Police Department assisted with scene coordination/

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.