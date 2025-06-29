UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on vegetation fire in north Paso Robles

UPDATE (2:35 p.m.) — CAL FIRE reports that forward progress has been stopped after the fire burned about 1.5 acres of low grass.

Officials say nearby structures were threatened, but that the fire is now under control.

According to the agency, air resources were dismissed from the scene around 2:30 p.m.

___

ORIGINAL (2:15 p.m.) — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in north Paso Robles that sparked Sunday afternoon.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department reports that the fire is burning near 3660 Remington Court, north of Highway 46.

Several air and ground resources have been dispatched to the incident, including air tankers, helicopters, and fire engines.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.