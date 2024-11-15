Volunteers needed to put on 40th annual 'Thanksgiving for Paso Robles'

Each Thanksgiving, a committee of volunteers coordinates a free holiday meal for Paso Robles community members at Centennial Park.

Committee Member Misty Epperson shared how this annual holiday tradition has grown over the past four decades.

“They started out the first year serving roughly 50 people and it’s now blossomed into this event where we intend to serve 1,500 meals,” Epperson said.

Participants can choose to dine at Centennial Park Event Center alongside hundreds of other community members or request that a meal be delivered to them.

“We transform the Centennial Park event room into a restaurant. We have wait staff that will take your order and bring food to you and drinks. It’s just an amazing Thanksgiving meal,” Epperson said.

Without this event, some people would spend Thanksgiving alone or hungry.

“They may not get a Thanksgiving meal if we didn’t bring it to them,” Epperson said.

There are still 40 volunteer positions that need to be filled so there are enough people to help prepare, serve and deliver the meals.

If you’d like to volunteer, you can sign up here.

If you’d like to request meal delivery, click here. The deadline for delivery requests is Monday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m.

Those who wish to dine in person can do so from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Centennial Park, located at 600 Nickerson Road.

