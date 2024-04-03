Voters may get to decide the fate of the Paso Robles paid parking ordinance

More than 2,300 signatures were handed over to the City of Paso Robles on a referendum petition requesting that the downtown paid parking program be put on the November ballot.

“Our city clerk is working with the referendum proponents to look at the referendum itself, examine some of the signatures on face value," Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis said. "So they're still actually working through that right now.”

If the city determines the referendum is valid and it has enough signatures, city council members will move forward, working with the county to determine if these signatures are registered voters in the city of Paso Robles who voted in the 2022 election.

“The city has [30] days from the time they receive it to examine the document and the signatures for validity," Lewis commented.

If the signatures are valid, the city has the option to either put it on the November ballot, repeal it, or call for a special election.

“If it's found sufficient, then it's presented to the city council for certification," John Roush, referendum petition advocate said. "If it's found insufficient, then it comes back to us and we take the next step we need to take.”

Paid parking was supposed to resume on Friday, April 5. The city has 30 days to determine if the signatures are sufficient enough to take to the county officials.

“We want the citizens of Paso Robles to decide whether they want paid parking in their downtown or they don't want it," Roush said.

The downtown paid parking program will continue to be suspended until the city reaches a decision if the signatures are validated by the city and the county.