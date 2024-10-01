What does late-season heat mean for this year’s pumpkin harvest?

This week, temperatures could reach the triple digits in northern San Luis Obispo County. What does that mean for pumpkin farmers and their customers?

Around mid-September, Mandy Evenson, a farmer at Templeton's Jack Creek Farms, said their pumpkin harvest would be delayed due to late summer heat.

Now that it’s time to begin harvesting pumpkins, River “K” Pumpkin Patch in Paso Robles is encountering the same heat.

Pumpkin Farmer at River “K”, Valerie Reynolds, said the pumpkins can withstand the heat well as long as they’re attached to the vine.

“As long as they’re on the vine and they’re still attached, they’re getting nutrients,” Reynolds said.

She added that the vines cover the pumpkins, protecting them from sun damage during the hot weather. While the pumpkins should make it until the end of October, Reynolds suggests customers come soon to get the best view of the patch.

“We encourage people to come now while everything is still fresh and beautiful and we still have the nice green coverage,” Reynolds said. “If we do get a frost, which we typically do towards the end of October, the vines freeze and everything turns brown.”

Evenson suggests once you do pick your pumpkin, keep it cool to ensure it lasts.

“Keep them on the porch. Keep them in the shade, and they will last you 'til Halloween,” Evenson said.