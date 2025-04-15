Where some pedestrian safety improvement projects are at in Paso Robles

The Highlands Trail between Highlands Church and Nicklaus Street will be closed for the construction of a new bridge from Tuesday to the end of the month.

At 10 feet long, the bridge will fit both pedestrians and bicyclists. The funding came about due to an agreement with Sensorio that was tied to a previous project on the company's property.

The bridge is part of the City's Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, completed in 2018.

It isn’t the only project underway in the city. Work on the Creston Road Corridor Project is also happening. Phase one involves improving sidewalks, crosswalks and pathways to local elementary schools. Paving will happen once the weather warms up.

Nearby, the Niblick Corridor Project Planning is also underway. The City is using $14 million in grant funding on the project that will add a bike and pedestrian pathway on Nibick Road from Creston Road to Spring Street.

Another improvement project is along 13th Street. The work is designed to make it safer for bicyclists along the road, and add bike and pedestrian lanes on the Riverwalk trail between Union and River Oaks Road. It will connect the River Oaks community to downtown Paso Robles.

“We're at the beginning stages here, and in the planning stages on some, and in the early construction stages on others that people are going to see a lot of benefit, in the next year or two years, five years," Senior Development Review Engineer Dante Pecchenino said.