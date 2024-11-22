With help from a $250K grant, Paso Robles is removing debris for wildfire and storm prevention

Paso Robles, with the help of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council, is working to keep residential areas off of Union Road and North River Road free from debris like fallen trees before storms hit.

The council granted Paso Robles approximately $250,000 this year to aid its community risk reduction program. It's part of $3.1 million in grant funding from CAL FIRE's California Climate Investments Program, shared with 19 projects in the county.

“We've been doing work for the last couple of years in the riverbed with this grant funding," said Paso Robles Administrative Fire Captain Ross Porter. "And now that we've taken care of the edges of the riverbed to minimize risk of fire from escaping the riverbed into the residential areas, we're now extending that up into the drainages in the communities."

With the aid of a fire fuel reduction crew, the removal of debris and dead trees helps reduce the risk of wildfire spread. The debris removal also aids in clearing out drainages to prevent flooding during rainstorms.

“We have had flooding that has extended and affected parts of the city," Ross added. "So this is just another step in us reducing that risk for the flooding of the community."

The Paso Robles Fire Department reminds the community to drive safely around work crews as they remove debris into next week.