Year-round light display kicks off at Paso Robles Downtown City Park

People were clapping and cheering as the light display turned on at Downtown City Park in Paso Robles Friday evening.

This time, the display will be there year-round.

This comes after a positive response to the holiday light display in 2023.

Crowds flocked to City Park until the lights were turned off in January, enjoying the vibrant ambiance and expressing a heightened sense of safety in the festive environment.

City leaders said merchants and hoteliers experienced increased business and occupancy rates, with a 20% surge in transient occupancy tax in December alone.

Friday, KSBY spoke with some community members about their thoughts on the year-round light displays.

"It's just really fun to see all the people around here and see them looking at the lights and having a good time," Connor Smith, a San Luis Obispo resident said. " It also brings people from out of town as well."

Timber Amarillo lives in Paso Robles and said seeing the light display turned out was the "coolest thing ever."

"My mind was blown. Now I can finally stroll along the park without having to worry. I can finally just relax and enjoy the view around here," Amarillo said.

The year-round display includes illuminating 21 trees in City Park, with a focus on enhancing the beauty of the large heritage oaks. Depending on the tree's size and structure, anywhere from 30 to 150 lights will be installed in each designated tree.

The lights will remain up through November when they will be replaced by the holiday lights.