Year-round lighting in downtown Paso Robles could soon happen. Here's why

Holiday light displays at Paso Robles City Park are being turned off. The enhanced holiday lighting display marked the city’s first time doing so by creating a winter wonderland within downtown Paso Robles.

Rod Sorensen grew up in Atascadero and often times takes his kids to the park when they are visiting. He says he would love to see year-round lighting.

“Even though we’re past New Year’s, when I saw the lights, it was great seeing the holidays aren’t over just yet. You come here at night, it’s relatively cold. You see kids out here playing with families and everyone enjoying the space here,” Sorensen said.

In prior years the city only used white lights while this past year they used colored lights. Thousands of people took advantage of the festive backdrops for the holiday lighting ceremony back in November, throughout the holiday season and for the New Year’s Eve bonfire and concert.

Some children who live in Paso Robles and often play at the park say they like the lighting.

"If they keep the lights here, I really like it because we can walk around in the park at night and it makes it more beautiful when we walk around at night,” said Xander Jose Luna, a Paso Robles resident.

An overwhelming response of positive feedback has city staff now working with the lighting contractor to create a unique, year-round illumination at City Park.

“I think it’s great. It’s always great to see the city investing in the park. Also, it shows off the oak trees. These oak trees have been here a long time. Anyone from the area knows it’s one of the things we love about the area are the old oak trees. To see them lit up, they even look more majestic,” Sorensen said.

According to the city manager’s office, one of the goals of year-round lighting is to create a vibrant public space that creates a sense of community for all to enjoy whether they live in Paso Robles or are passing by.

City officials say the plan is in the beginning stages.

“Council has directed us to investigate year-round lighting, completely different from what we have out there now, but an enhancement,” said Freda Berman, Paso Robles public works director.

“Lights in the park would be great year-round," Sorensen said. "It really shows off this park which is unique and I can tell you having grown up here and moved away, these are things you appreciate."

The City of Paso Robles anticipates unveiling the plans for the year-round lighting within the coming months.