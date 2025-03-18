You could be compensated if your car is damaged from potholes caused by recent storms

Local roads and highways have been experiencing more hazards and potholes due to recent storms. For roads specifically in your neighborhood, your city's public works department will be the jurisdiction to handle road related issues such as potholes.

For Paso Robles, by visiting their request tracker, on the city’s website or city’s app, you can click on your issue, choose the location, and add a photo of the hazard. City officials say they respond to potholes as they are reported, prioritizing based on location, safety concern, and available materials.

Areas like Creston Road and Niblick Road, that see a high volume of traffic, have the first priority when requests are made.

For state Highways 1, 101, 46, and 41 you can submit maintenance service requests to Caltrans directly on their website. Claims can be made to Caltrans if your tires have been damaged from potholes or other road related incidents strictly on state highways. Claims for damage to your vehicle can be made here.