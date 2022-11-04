This Midsize Ping Pong Table Can Fold Up And Go Anywhere

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to add some fun to your basement, garage, or outdoor living space, Amazon is offering a great deal on a portable and easy-to-assemble ping pong table.

This Pro-Spin ping pong table is regularly $300, but currently marked down nearly 25% to $230. The midsize aluminum ping pong table is regulation height (2 1/2 feet) but weighs just 35 pounds. The tabletop 71 inches long, 41 inches wide and 15 millimeters thick. It also has adjustable leg levelers to ensure a balanced game, even on the most uneven floors.

The table comes 100% pre-assembled, with setup taking just a few minutes and involving unfolding it, opening the legs, attaching the net and leveling it. When it’s time to put the table away, you can fold it in half and slide it under a bed or into a closet as it measures 35 1/2-by-41 inches when folded. It includes a handle and also comes with a bag for transporting if you want to take it along to a gathering.

Our Test of This Midsize Ping Pong Table

Pro-Spin sent me the ping pong table to test out. It took less than 3 minutes to set up, including about 30 seconds to put the net on. I set it up in my basement, but it can also easily be used outside because it’s weatherproof and rustproof. However, it would probably be a good idea to bring the table inside during heavy rain or snow.

Full disclosure: I had never played ping pong before testing this table, so I can’t really compare its performance to any others, but I can say that it was incredibly easy to set up, take down and the game was much more fun than I expected. My husband I ended up playing for around an hour and when it was time to put it away, tear-down took about as little time as setup.

If you already like ping pong, just want to pick up a new hobby or have a game room in your house that needs some more fun, I’d say this table is well worth the $300 price tag, especially when you consider full-size tables can be three times as much.

If you have the space, it would be easiest to keep it set up all the time, but we will be taking it down and setting it up each time we need to use it because we simply don’t have space to leave it up. I actually see setting it up each time as a positive, as it means we can have it for game nights and parties, but can also keep our usual space without the table always being there, making it more convenient than most game-room centerpieces.

The lightweight build and easy setup, plus the ability to put it away when not in use, are, in my opinion, the best parts of this Pro-Spin table. I can easily say the biggest drawback is that you can’t just pop one side up to play solo or practice, like you can

If forced to nitpick, the thing that would make the table even better would be the ability to put up one side and play a solo game, which I have seen as a feature on other tables.

While 70% of the Amazon reviews for this Pro-Spin midsize ping pong table are flawless, a few negative reviews have said they feel the table is too small or that it arrived broken or missing some needed parts. In my experience, the table arrived in great condition and with all parts, and I found the table to be plenty big for my husband and I — both of above-average height — to play competitive games on.

The measurements are listed on the Amazon page, so you should consider measuring the space you’d like to put it to not only make sure it fits, but also to make sure it’s big enough for you to enjoy. If you find that it is too small for you or have another issue after you order it, it is eligible for returns through Jan. 31, 2023 if purchased before Dec. 25, 2022.

If purchasing the table, you’ll want to make sure you also have a paddle set. You can get Pro-Spin’s own set of two paddles and three balls for free with the purchase of the table by simply adding both to your cart (it’s normally $25 on Amazon), or can purchase a four-person set for $50, which comes with four paddles and eight balls in two different colors.

Other Ping Pong Tables on Amazon

If you’d rather have an entirely different table, there are a handful of others on Amazon, like this Joola MDF Indoor Table that’s priced at $420. This table is competition grade, full regulation size and has lockable wheels for mobility. It can also be used for solo play by locking one end of the table vertically. Another option is this Stiga Advantage Table that’s priced at $365. This one is also full sized and has the option to play by yourself.

But if you want a table that’s easily stored and perfect for casual games of ping pong between two players, the Pro-Spin model shouldn’t disappoint you, especially at its current sale price.

