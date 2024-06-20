100 gallons of sewage spills into Pismo Beach creek, officials urge caution

County officials are urging caution Wednesday following a sewage spill into a Pismo Beach creek that feeds into the popular beach.

San Luis Obispo County's Health Department officials said Wednesday around 9 a.m. a manhole cover at Pismo Coast Village Campground overflowed for unknown reasons.

The overflow reportedly caused about 100 gallons of sewage to flow into Pismo Creek. The creek feeds into the estuary, which then flows into the ocean at Pismo Beach.

Officials said the flow has since stopped and clean-up efforts were made.

But officials are urging visitors to avoid contacting the ocean water near the Pismo Creek outfall until samples indicate acceptable bacteria levels. It's unclear when the sample results taken Wednesday will be tested and announced.

The county's ocean water quality website shows that the specific beach where water quality is assumed to be affected is closed.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health "A manhole at a business located near Pismo Creek overflowed resulting in an estimated 100 gallons of sewage potentially reaching the creek," the website reads. "San Luis Obispo Environmental Health Services Division advises that beach goers should avoid contacting the ocean water near the Pismo Creek outfall until sample results indicate acceptable levels of bacteria."

For more information on beach water quality, visit the county's public health department's beach water quality website.