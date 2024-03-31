26,000 eggs — and a whole lot of fun — at annual Easter event in Pismo Beach

“Tomorrow is Easter, and we need to get ready!” 8-year-old Keiran Avila said.

With bounce houses, games, egg hunts and more, families hopped on over to Dinosaur Caves Park to celebrate the Easter weekend.

Most of the kids like Avila knew exactly what they wanted to do.

“I'm here to do the Easter egg hunt and play games and have fun,” Avila said.

9-year-old Xavier Jenkins immediately opened his collected Easter eggs.

“I ate them all but at least it's good,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins and family had a fun, fulfilling day.

“Playing at the park, doing the Easter egg hunt and hanging out with friends and family,” Jenkins said.

The Egg-Stravaganza at Pismo Beach has been an annual event for around 22 years but this year the possibility of rain put a slight damper on the day.

“We scaled back on the electrical aspects," Colleen Ghiglia, an event coordinator, said. "The bounce houses required electrical, so we scaled back and didn't bring as many out. The musician was not able to come out because they have a sound system and everything they have is electrical."

Ghiglia was ready to put on the show come rain or shine and around 2,000 people were just as determined to show up.

In preparation, 80 volunteers filled 26,000 eggs for the kids. One of the volunteers is an Arroyo Grande High School student who's been helping out for six years.

“I love getting to see the smiles on everyone's faces," Sherry Andrews said. "The little kids are really excited about it and putting together a successful event is really nice."