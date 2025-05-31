39th Annual Pismo Beach Classic Car Show begins

The 39th annual Pismo Beach Classic Car Show kicked off Friday, and locals and tourists flocked to the pier to see classics, hot rods, and even a boat.

"Cars are like music," said Scott Henderson, who was there showing his car. "There's just certain songs that take you back to a time in your life. I have songs that do that, but cars also do that. I grew up in the era when cruising was popular."

Henderson drove from Clovis to be here at the car show, and even has a special place on the "red carpet" because of his donation to the charities the event supports.

"We buy canines for local police departments, we also donate the money back to chalk for the children's hospital, and we also team up with Budweiser and a lot of great sponsors to donate money to the Folds of Honor, and give back to our veterans," said Kasha Green, car show organizer.

She and her family have been organizing the car show for the past seven years and she says this show is unlike any other.

"You got the pier that takes place out here. We have cars that load up the promenade. You have the sign that's so iconic. I think that's what also sets it apart, is that it's about 14 city blocks wide. The city allows us to put all the cars on there — a thousand cars for three days show," she said.

"It's beautiful here. The weather, the beach is literally right there. I'm looking at it all day long," said Ryan Evans.

Evans is a professional car painter from Las Vegas, who says he's been to thousands of car shows across the country.

"It's got to be one of the best shows I've ever been to, and I've got a list of car shows across the U.S., and Pismo Beach is one of the new ones added to that list," he said.

There are a few roads closed for the event, but the main one to keep in mind is Price Street between Bay Street and Hinds Avenue.

On Saturday, the annual cruise will take place in the evening. Before that, there will be a charity live auction and more cars and vendors to check out.

For more information on the event, click here!