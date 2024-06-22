A vacant property in Pismo Beach has been approved for demolition

1717 Shell Beach Rd. may soon have a new look.

The building has been vacant for nearly 7 years, but that may soon change as it’s in the process of becoming a mixed-use development.

Planning commissioners recently approved the demolition of the building last Tuesday.

“We are not giving approvals for anything beyond demolishing on this site right now and given that we know that there will be a future application that will have full public notice and full review,” said Clare Malone Prichard, Pismo Beach Planning Commission Chair. “I am comfortable with this.”

“The development on the Shell Beach Road specifically, there's restaurants that need to be incentivized to come into the area and help develop our Pismo Beach here — so I'm excited and it starts with demolition,” said Greg Alex, Pismo Beach Planning Commissioner.

Mark Burnes owns Burnes Commercial Group and is working with the property owner on plans for the space.

“We’re in a real hurry to get this done,” said Burnes. “We really want the project to move forward and we're proposing for eight small, affordable apartment units so the people that live in Shell Beach can afford, and the people that work in Shell Beach can afford to live here."

Some community members are hopeful the mixed-use development will move forward.

“My thoughts are it's about time,” said Pat Nieman, a Shell Beach resident. “These buildings have been empty for a long time, even the Speedy Gourmet, which is now just a frame. You know, it's been around for years. It's time to do something and improve Shell Beach.”

“I would just like to see it cleaned up,” said Judy Malcolm, a Shell Beach resident.

Others are not fond of the development, saying it may drive more traffic into the area.

“This place is getting big and there's a lot of people it's good for business," a resident said. "I'm sure it is. But for me, I hate to see the buildup.”

Tom Reilly owns Central Coast Kayaks and is near the vacant site.

He says the idea of a mixed-use development is ideal for the community.

“Well, I think it's great that somebody is actually doing something with the properties that they own, so as the European Auto House is being torn down, finally, they're going to be putting in low-cost workforce housing is the plan,” said Reilly. “So they have some sort of business on the bottom, commercial and residential on top, which is really what we would like to see in Shell Beach with mixed-use.”

Pismo Beach Assistant City Manager Mike James tells me interest rates and changes with permit applications may lead to delays for some businesses.

“I think it's a combination of just inflation, borrowing rates, cost of doing business, and then and then and then really what is the overall goal that the property or business owner has because sometimes that changes and, and in most cases if that changes, that could very well change the original permit application or the application that was submitted,” said James.

Although 1717 Shell Beach Rd. has been approved for demolition, Mark Burnes told KSBY News the property owner has to wait 30 days from that approval before a building permit can be submitted.