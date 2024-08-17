Additional funding means Hwy 101 lane project in Pismo Beach can move forward

A project that aims to eliminate traffic congestion during rush hour by expanding Highway 101 through Pismo Beach is now one step closer.

“I think it's great,” said Richard Provensen, Pismo Beach resident.

Rush hour can be long for commuters like Provensen who shared what it’s like driving from his work in the north county back home to Pismo Beach.

“Sitting in that line for 15-20 minutes. People go around the curve coming in from SLO and it's like, 'Wow, look, it's the ocean,' so everyone puts on their brakes to look at the beautiful view,” Provensen said.

This week, the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) received nearly $13 million in funding to help move the Highway 101 project forward.

“It filled in some funding gaps we saw with construction and set the stage for additional funding for other trail projects,” said Stephen Hanamaikai, SLOCOG Transportation Planner.

Last year, SLOCOG received $65 million to help fund the Five Cities Multimodal Transportation Network Enhancement Project.

Adding a lane to Highway 101 is the biggest part of it, but the project also includes a shared-use path along Shell Beach Road, updates to the Bob Jones Trail, and a mobility hub that includes a transit stop and EV chargers.

“Adding about six miles of really comfortable and accessible paths and facilities for people on bikes and walking,” Hanamaikai said.

Without enough funding to complete those smaller projects, making it truly multi-modal, construction on the US 101 lane project couldn't move ahead.

Now, work can begin as soon as next year.

“It will extend three lanes from about the Avila Beach Drive interchange down to Price Street in Pismo Beach,” Hanamaikai said.

The third lane will only be open during the afternoon peak hours.

“It’s going to free things up a lot and a lot less congestion for us,” Provensen said.

The design phase of the Highway 101 project is almost done and construction is set to begin in the late spring or early summer of 2025.

SLOCOG says travelers should expect closures on Highway 101 during the construction but crews will mainly be working at night.