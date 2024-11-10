Annual pancake breakfast for veterans served in Pismo Beach

Breakfast was served for Veterans and their families on Saturday at the Pismo Beach Lions Club.

While the breakfast is free for veterans, friends, families and community members pay a small fee, which Lions Club members say is a small price for the chance to show their appreciation for the men and women who’ve served.

“I think it's important for people to realize the active duty military and this helps with that,” Steve Wilson said.

“It's fun to connect with people and hear their stories and learn more about what they're doing in the community and bringing the community together and I’m meeting with a friend,” Tammy Jacobson said.

Jacobson’s father served in World War II and her stepson in the Marines for eight years.

Being able to give something back is important to her.

“I want to support anything that has to do with our service members and our community and to always stay connected,” Jacobson said.

It's a pre-veterans day celebration that supports the Pismo Beach Lions Club.

The group takes the money it earns and puts it into different charities in our community, including local veteran organizations, KSBY’s Season of Hope campaign and the SLO Food Bank.

“We have a lot of people who have served in the military in our community and several retirees in the community or connected to someone who has served,” Mary Ishikawa said.

