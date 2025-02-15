Arson investigation underway after Pismo Beach sports complex building burns

An arson investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a structure at a Pismo Beach sports complex Friday.

Authorities said a fire broke out at the Pismo Beach Sports Complex early Friday morning.

When first responders arrived, they found the announcer's booth and equipment room — housed inside the same building — at Blair Field completely engulfed in flames.

Authorities said thanks to the quick actions of Cal Fire firefighters, damage to the surrounding area was prevented — but the structure was a total loss.

Pismo Beach police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the department. The department can be reached at (805) 773-2208.