Asian fusion restaurant, Chōwa Bowl, opens a second location

Asian fusion restaurant, Chōwa Bowl, is opening a second location — this time in Pismo Beach.

Restaurant owners said they will be open Saturday, but their official grand opening will be on Monday, July 14.

Chōwa Bowl focuses on poke, ramen and rice bowls. Owners say the bowls are completely customizable and are vegan- and vegetarian-friendly. There are gluten-free options, too.

According to its website, ingredients are locally sourced when possible. The restaurant has a 4.7 rating on Google.

The original location is in Morro Bay.

Chōwa Bowl's location in Pismo Beach will be at the former spot of Tito's Red Tacos, which closed its doors in June.