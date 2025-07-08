Black bear spotted roaming the streets of Pismo Beach

A bear was spotted walking around downtown Pismo Beach Monday afternoon. As of 5 p.m., the bear was reportedly in a tree in the area of southbound Highway 101 and the Hinds Avenue offramp.

According to California Fish and Wildlife, two bears were reported in the area earlier in the day.

Leah Termeer shared a couple of photos with us. She says she saw the bear walking along Hinds Avenue toward the Pismo Preserve at about 2:45 p.m.

Leah Termeer A black bear was spotted walking around in downtown Pismo Beach on Monday, July 7, 2025.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

