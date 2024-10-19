Businesses 'expecting to be busy' as annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival returns

The Pismo Beach Clam Festival has been a community tradition since 1946.

The festival attracts families and visitors who look forward to spending three days in Pismo Beach.

On Friday night, the Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce raised a glass to their annual Clam Festival Wine Walk.

People got to sip on various wines and eat delicious food while meeting local business owners in downtown Pismo Beach.

Bill Bookout, the owner of Pismo Beach Surf Shop, Bike, and Surrey Rentals, says he’s one of many local businesses participating in the event.

“We're a number of many — probably 20 to 24 — businesses that will be pouring wine,” said Bookout. “We have a one-day liquor license to pour wine for the people on the wine walk.”

The 78th annual clam festival is a family-friendly event kicking off Saturday morning with a parade at 10 a.m. on Price Street.

The free event includes live music, local vendors, food trucks and a kids zone with bounce houses and inflatables.

Local businesses say they are preparing for the huge turnout.

“We're expecting to be busy,” said Bookout. “We're hoping to have lots of bike rentals, which we're sure we will have. People will be coming and buying sweatshirts and t-shirts. It's good for our business, bringing people into us.”

“Very busy,” said Curtis Gilbert, Cool Cat Cafe server. “We know that a lot of people come in town from the valley and we have to beef up our staff a lot, and so it's really nice”

The owner of Pismo Yogurt says that big events in the city help local businesses thrive.

“It's just great that the whole community can kind of come out, especially when it's very nice weather,” said James Tanouye, Pismo Yogurt owner. “It always helps with business. Yeah, at any time Pismo hosts an event people come and it helps us out and helps us with the business. If people want ice cream, or frozen yogurt, like they all come in, so it's very good.

The local clam chowder cook-off contest will take place on Saturday.

Local Pismo Beach restaurants get the chance to compete for the title of best local clam chowder winner.