California Online Public School students celebrate end of school year

Students and families of the California Online Public Schools celebrated the end of the school year on Friday.

They held a festival at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach with activities including a science table, arts and crafts, free t-shirts and more.

Students also got to meet their teachers in person after a year of mostly online schooling.

"They can see their friends, meet their teachers and hang out. So, socialization and getting out, seeing the beautiful weather, meeting their teachers is just a great event that we are happy to host," said Hope Rowley, event coordinator.

California Online Public Schools serve more than 9,000 students statewide in grades TK through 12th.

