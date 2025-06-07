Watch Now
California Online Public School students celebrate end of school year

online school festival.png
KSBY
California Online Public Schools held a festival to celebrate the end of the school year at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach on June 6, 2025.
online school festival.png
Students and families of the California Online Public Schools celebrated the end of the school year on Friday.

They held a festival at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach with activities including a science table, arts and crafts, free t-shirts and more.

Students also got to meet their teachers in person after a year of mostly online schooling.

"They can see their friends, meet their teachers and hang out. So, socialization and getting out, seeing the beautiful weather, meeting their teachers is just a great event that we are happy to host," said Hope Rowley, event coordinator.

California Online Public Schools serve more than 9,000 students statewide in grades TK through 12th.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

