Cattle on duty at the Pismo Preserve

Located just off Highway 101 in Pismo Beach, many people enjoy visiting the Pismo Preserve trail.

“We love this place. It gives us the opportunity to exercise,” said Gil Chavez, Santa Maria resident.

“The views are awesome,” added Mary Peracca, San Luis Obispo resident.

But this story isn’t about the trail itself. On Friday, I took a shortcut to the trail's summit, riding an ATV to meet some newcomers — a herd of cattle.

The large animals may seem to have a simple job munching away, but herder Pat Molnar emphasizes their critical role in fire prevention.

“What we're trying to do here on the preserve is mitigate fire danger," Molnar said.

The last time a severe fire broke out at the Pismo Preserve was the Avila Fire back in 2020. To prevent future fires, The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo brings in cattle to graze and reduce fuel loads.

But their role does not end there. Dylan Theobald with The Land Conservancy says the cattle also improve the health of the land and the program supports agriculture within the county.

“You could mow all of this land, but it's really steep country," Theobald said. "It's just kind of not really practical to use a mower to do this work.”

The cattle will be grazing these hills until the beginning of the summer and the hikers I spoke with say they don’t mind seeing the large animals near the trail.

“No, it doesn't bother us at all. Actually, it makes it look so natural when you're out there hiking,” Chavez said.

Molnar reassures visitors that the animals are bred for their disposition and although they are large, they are quite gentle.

“When you come across cattle that are on the trail, take your time, walk slow and talk to them and most likely they'll just move right off the trail in front of you,“ Molnar said.

If you visit the Pismo Preserve and see the animals, Molnar asks that you keep the gates closed and watch your step.