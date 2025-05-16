Central Coast Kayaks changing ownership

Tom Reilly says it's time to paddle away from Central Coast Kayaks and hand it over to a new owner.

“I wanted to put it up for sale for someone to take this to the next level and keep it going in Shell Beach. I didn’t really want to close my doors. Luckily, someone stepped in and did that for Shell Beach and for the community," said Tom Reilly, current owner of Central Coast Kayaks.

The Shell Beach business opened in 1993. Reilly estimates Central Coast Kayaks brings as many as 5,000 to Shell Beach each year.

"We’ve been an anchor point in Shell Beach since 1993 and we’re hoping for another good 10 to 20 years for this shop to be an anchor point in Shell Beach," Reilly said, adding, "It’s completely unique. It gets thousands of eyeballs on it every day from the freeway. We’re one block from the water. We’re in one of the best cities in all of California and one of the best places to kayak."

Reilly knew it was time to sell when family and health issues came into focus and he had planned to close up shop.

“The reason why we sold is I have family and health issues that I need to take care of. Focus on the family is first."

But Reilly's love for the sport and his community remains afloat.

“This journey has been amazing. It’s been a blessing to me and my family. The sport itself of kayaking is going to stay alive on the Central Coast," he said.

Reilly says the new owner has experience in surf instruction and kayak tours.

